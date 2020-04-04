Menu
Crime

WATCH: Dad swipes lavish bracelet from shop

by Lea Emery
4th Apr 2020 11:45 AM
A GOLD Coast dad spent almost five minutes looking at a $6000 bracelet before racing out of a shop with it.

Danny Robert Brown pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to multiple charges including stealing.

CCTV footage shows Brown, 30, talking to a shop assistant at the Robina Cash Converters just after 1pm on New Year's Eve last year.

Danny Robert Brown examines the $6000 bracelet before he races out the door. Picture: Supplied
It shows him looking at the bracelet and holding it before handing it back. After almost five minutes of conversation, Brown picks up the bracelet again and runs from the shop.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel McShane said it was an "expensive item" which was lost.

"It's a bracelet and it's nearly 100 grams in weight in gold that was priced to sell at $6475," he said.

Defence lawyer Joe Wicking, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Brown was remorseful for his actions.

Brown, a former scaffolder, has been in custody for 33 days.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse sentenced Brown to eight months' prison with immediate parole release.

