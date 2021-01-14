WATCH: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u18 State Championships

The host teams are off to a perfect start at the Basketball Queensland Under-18 State Championships as both Gold Coast sides firm as two of the favourites to take out the title this week.

Playing at home at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre, the Gold Coast Waves Division 1 teams won all four games on day one.

The Waves boys team survived an early scare from the Sunshine Coast Phoenix to record an 82-70 victory in the morning and followed it up with a dominant 133-76 win over the Mackay Meteors to end a successful opening day.

Gold Coast guard Jalen Blanchard put in one of the best day one performances at the tournament, scoring 42 points in the win over Mackay.

GC Waves guard Tyler O'Neill. Picture: Cassidy Muir

However, a tougher task awaits the Waves on the second day when they face the Northside Wizards at 11am and fellow top four contenders, the Logan Thunder at 5pm.

Waves boys coach Steve Kerr said his team showed glimpses of brilliance in the first two games but they also had a lot to improve on.

"It's always good to get day one jitters out of the way. For us we need to stick to our game plan that is in place for these championships, play our style and play Gold Coast Basketball," he said.

"Day two games are especially highlighted for us, both Northside and Logan have good rosters that can play well together.

"With our match-up against Logan it will be nice and physical and also played at a good pace.

GC Waves player Liam Claverie in action on day one. Picture: Cassidy Muir

"Logan has some key players that we need to show some extra attention to but for us, we need to be disciplined in our defence and control the tempo by playing smart with the ball."

Townsville also remain undefeated in Pool A after beating the Northside Wizards and fighting off a tough Logan Thunder side in the afternoon on day one with the latest Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence scholarship holder, Rory Hawke, leading from the front.

In Pool B, the Kobe McDowell-White led RedCity Roar went two from two after wins over Cairns and South West while the Southern Districts Spartans are also without a loss after beating Rockhampton and Cairns.

On the girls side, the Waves breezed through their first two games, dominating the Logan Thunder Gold 108-32 and the Gladstone Power 118-38.

The team, which has won every state title in this age group since under-12s as well as a National Club Championship along the way, keeps their undefeated season intact.

Coached by 2019 QBL Coach of the Year, Cassie Dover, the Waves will look to build on their day one victories when they take on the Sunshine Coast Phoenix at 8am and the Logan Thunder, who also sit undefeated after wins over Gladstone and Cairns, at 12.30pm.

Dover said she was happy with her team's opening two performances.

Gold Coast Waves girls coach Cassie Dover. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"We had to get a bit of the rust out of the way in game one but we settled in nicely," she said.

"We are just aiming to stay focused on the end goal so ensuring we remain disciplined no matter what the scoreline is. I think we did this a lot better in game two.

"Day two games will be a bit more challenging I think but if we continue to work hard on our D and move the ball through hands on offence I think we will continue to get better each time we step out on the floor.

"Today's games were probably our best games to date. I think it is due to all the girls sacrificing time over Christmas to be ready for the tournament, it certainly showed."

On the other side of the draw, the Spartans beat the Gold Coast Breakers and Townsville Flames to be undefeated after the opening day while the Mackay Meteorettes are also without a loss after victories over South West and Brisbane.

DAY TWO LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

8am: U18 Girls Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Gold Coast Waves

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Gold Coast Breakers

11am: U18 Boys Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Gold Coast Waves

12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Logan Thunder

2pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Breakers v Mackay Meteorettes

3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Southern Districts Spartans

5pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Logan Thunder

Originally published as WATCH: Day 2 of Basketball Qld u18 State Championships