WATCH: Detectives smash Mackay Whitsunday drug syndicate

DETECTIVES have cracked a major drug trafficking syndicate operating within Mackay and the Whitsundays extending down to southeast Queensland.

Police raids uncovered drugs, weapons, steroids, cash, luxury cars and hydroponic equipment as a result.

Police said six search warrants were executed across the region between November 25 and 27 as part of Operation Sierra NIB.

Operation Sierra: Drugs, guns, luxury cars and steroids seized in raids across the region. Picture: Queensland Police

They credit this operation with successfully interrupting supply of cocaine, methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Fifteen grams of methylamphetamine was found at a North Mackay address along with an electric conductive device and ammunition.

Operation Sierra: Drugs, guns, luxury cars and steroids seized in raids across the region. Picture: Queensland Police

More than 11 grams of methylamphetamine and 6.9 grams of cocaine was found at a Cannonvale address, along with hydroponic equipment and seven cannabis plants.

More stories:

Mackay glamour mum has onerous bail condition removed

Last step in Beaconsfield hit and run case

Ice trafficker avoids serious violent offender label

Fourteen firearms, ammunition and hydroponic equipment were found at a Palmyra address.

Six people have been charged with various drug related offences including trafficking in dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

A further two were charged with minor drug offences.

They are expected to appear in the Mackay and Proserpine Magistrates courts between November 30 and February next year.

Operation Sierra: Drugs, guns, luxury cars and steroids seized in raids across the region. Picture: Queensland Police

Anyone with vision or further information about drug supply in the area should phone police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online