Jess Kelly
News

WATCH: Division 1 candidates reveal their plans

Laura Thomas
12th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
THE race to council elections is well and truly under way with candidates working to make themselves, and what they stand for, known to the community.

While a picture may paint a thousand words, a video can do that and more, giving you a quick insight into who our candidates are and what they hope to achieve if elected to council.

Here are 60-second snippets from each of the candidates for the Division 1 seat to help you get to know them and their priorities.

Keep an eye on the Whitsunday Times website in the coming days for videos of the candidates in the rest of the divisions.

MARK YORE

JESS KELLY

JAN CLIFFORD

Jan Clifford did not provide a video.

division 1 jan clifford jess kelly mark yore whitsunday regional council elections 2020
Whitsunday Times

