WATCH: Division 2 candidates list their priorities

THE race to council elections is well and truly under way with candidates working to make themselves, and what they stand for, known to the community.

While a picture may paint a thousand words, a video can do that and more, giving you a quick insight into who our candidates are and what they hope to achieve if elected to council.

Here are 60-second snippets from each of the candidates for the Division 2 seat to help you get to know them and their priorities.

Keep an eye on the Whitsunday Times website in the coming days for videos of the candidates in the rest of the divisions.

AL GRUNDY

Al Grundy: Al Grundy is running for the Division 2 seat.

HEIDI WARD

Heidi Ward: Heidi Ward will run for the Division 2 seat.

LACHLAN QUEENAN

Lachlan Queenan did not submit a video.

.