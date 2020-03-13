Menu
Brian Skead and John Collins will run for the Division 3 seat.
WATCH: Division 3 candidates unveil their plans

Laura Thomas
14th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
THE race to council elections is well and truly under way with candidates working to make themselves, and what they stand for, known to the community.

While a picture may paint a thousand words, a video can do that and more, giving you a quick insight into who our candidates are and what they hope to achieve if elected to council.

Here are 60-second snippets from each of the candidates for the Division 3 seat to help you get to know them and their priorities.

Keep an eye on the Whitsunday Times website in the coming days for videos of the candidates in the rest of the divisions.

For a look at the Division 1 candidate's priorities click here.

You can also view what Division 2 candidate's have to offer here

JOHN COLLINS

BRIAN SKEAD

Brian Skead did not provide a video. 

