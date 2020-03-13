Menu
Dave Clark and Gary Simpson will run for the Division 5 seat.
WATCH: Division 5 candidates share their priorities

Laura Thomas
by
16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
THE race to council elections is well and truly under way with candidates working to make themselves, and what they stand for, known to the community.

While a picture may paint a thousand words, a video can do that and more, giving you a quick insight into who our candidates are and what they hope to achieve if elected to council.

Here are 60-second snippets from each of the candidates for the Division 2 seat to help you get to know them and their priorities.

DAVE CLARK

GARY SIMPSON

division 5 whitsunday regional council elections 2020
Whitsunday Times

