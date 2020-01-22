Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has described the terrifying moment she was confronted by two trucks head-on as she was driving in a 100km/h zone on a southern Darling Downs highway.

Jessica Hernandez, 18, from Ipswich, was driving on a highway near Inglewood on January 7 when the two trucks emerged, one on the wrong side of the highway apparently overtaking the other.

Dashcam footage shows the truck driving on the wrong side of the road, leaving Ms Hernandez no option but to drive between them, narrowly avoiding a collision.

"I had my lights on the whole time, high beam was on until I saw the lights of the approaching truck," Ms Hernandez said.

"I have reported it to police but with no number plate or company visible, there is not much they can do unless I can get that info."

Ms Hernandez said she had been asked if the truck in her lane was stationary.

"The truck is moving; you can see the water his tyres are kicking up, he had also applied brakes when he saw us," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks head on lucky escape motoring truck

Just In

    Just In

      Life is what we make of it

      Life is what we make of it

      • 22nd Jan 2020 8:01 AM

      Top Stories

        Yachties outraged over boat ramp closure

        premium_icon Yachties outraged over boat ramp closure

        News The ramp at Shute Harbour will remain closed for 18 months forcing those living on the water to look elsewhere.

        Nine decades and 34 world records later

        premium_icon Nine decades and 34 world records later

        Swimming An 80-year-old scrapbook tells the story of a young girl’s rise through the...

        Small business could be key to Bowen’s healthcare system

        premium_icon Small business could be key to Bowen’s healthcare system

        Health Luring more allied health professionals to regional communities could help to...

        SAY GOODBYE: Clipper crews farewelled in photos

        premium_icon SAY GOODBYE: Clipper crews farewelled in photos

        News Crowds turned out on Saturday to farewell the Clipper crews, at Coral Sea Marina...