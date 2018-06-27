WATCH: Driver risks all in scary school zone clip

DASH CAM footage shows a car overtaking a ute in a dangerous stretch of road outside Two Mile Primary School.

DASH cam footage taken earlier this week shows a motor-vehicle overtaking a ute in a school zone on the Bruce Highway, outside Two Mile State school, north of Gympie.

A couple of seconds later, an oncoming truck is seen and almost hits the vehicle.

Gympie resident Sarah Loader witnessed the incident and said she was shocked.

"We were shocked and horrified that someone would so effortlessly put not only their life but also so many others in danger,” she said.

Facebook commenters were quick to slam the motorist, with some saying the actions were "idiotic and dangerous”.

"Impatience and common sense with some idiots does not and will not fit into the mandatory and legal driving testing requirement, unfortunately,” said one user.

Gympie police could not comment as they haven't seen the video.

Video was taken by Sarah Loader.