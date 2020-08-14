Menu
Blasting works along the Bowen Developmental Rd will allow TMR to seal 25.7km of road between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon, west of Mackay.
WATCH: Explosion to force road closure west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
13th Aug 2020 5:58 PM | Updated: 14th Aug 2020 10:27 AM
A PLUME of dirt and debris will temporarily block traffic along Bowen Developmental Rd, west of Mackay.

A Transport and Main Roads alert warned the road would be closed in both directions for up to an hour while blasting works were under way at the Mt Coolon section, east of the Bulgonanna Creek floodway.

The blast was scheduled for about 3pm Monday August 17, TMR said.

Preparation and clean up of the blasting works would also cause delays from 10am and 6pm, with the road reduced to a one lane reversible flow.

 

TMR reminded drivers to observe all signs, and thanked them for their patience.

This is the third time this year TMR has closed the road for blasting works.

In May and June, TMR cleared a section of the Bowen Developmental Rd between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon.

The blasting works would allow TMR to seal 25.7km of the road between Rockingham Creek and Mt Coolon.

 

bowen developmental road mackay mackay roadworks mt coolon transport and main roads
