WATCH: Explosion to force road closure west of Mackay

Blasting works along the Bowen Developmental Rd will allow TMR to seal 25.7km of road between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon, west of Mackay.

A PLUME of dirt and debris will temporarily block traffic along Bowen Developmental Rd, west of Mackay.

A Transport and Main Roads alert warned the road would be closed in both directions for up to an hour while blasting works were under way at the Mt Coolon section, east of the Bulgonanna Creek floodway.

The blast was scheduled for about 3pm Monday August 17, TMR said.

Preparation and clean up of the blasting works would also cause delays from 10am and 6pm, with the road reduced to a one lane reversible flow.

Wait for it...💣



We can't believe this explosive footage from Bowen Developmental Road—or the fact that the camera's still in one piece!



We'll be sealing sections of road between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon - find out more here https://t.co/rTH7I1P6l3. pic.twitter.com/WZwDyOD1EG — Transport and Main Roads Queensland (@TMRQld) June 9, 2020

TMR reminded drivers to observe all signs, and thanked them for their patience.

This is the third time this year TMR has closed the road for blasting works.

In May and June, TMR cleared a section of the Bowen Developmental Rd between Rockingham Creek and Mount Coolon.

The blasting works would allow TMR to seal 25.7km of the road between Rockingham Creek and Mt Coolon.