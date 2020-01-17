Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dust storm at Quilpie. Credit: Meggie Rutledge via Storyful
Weather

WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

by Layla Ferris
17th Jan 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE extraordinary moment a dust storm enveloped a Quilpie property, west of Roma, yesterday afternoon has been captured on video.

This timelapse, filmed by Meggie Rutledge, shows a massive wall of dust moving across a stretch of land near Quilpie.

Rutledge said the dust "almost instantly turned day to night."

"Following the dust cloud was thunder, lightning, and some heavy rain," Rutledge told Storyful.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning earlier on Thursday afternoon, saying parts of Queensland could be hit with damaging winds and heavy rain. 

More Stories

Show More
dust storm editors picks quilpie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Important information to know before you hit the polls

        premium_icon Important information to know before you hit the polls

        News There have been some changes that will affect the way you vote in the upcoming council election.

        Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        premium_icon Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

        Politics Pauline Hanson says regional Queensland says ‘no’ to Olympics

        Wife’s tribute to late husband with moving discovery

        premium_icon Wife’s tribute to late husband with moving discovery

        News The Whitsunday community rallied to help find a long-lost memory dear to couple’s...

        Drug driving lands skipper in deep water

        premium_icon Drug driving lands skipper in deep water

        Crime “I would tell you to give up the ganja, but I know you’re not going to”