WATCH: Guns, cash and 2kg ice seized in two-day drug blitz

POLICE have charged 16 people with 191 offences in a two-day blitz as detectives seize almost two kilograms of ice and $30,000 in cash.

Operation Sierra Minat, which was a combined effort between the Criminal Investigation Branch, Mackay Tactical Crime Squad and other specialist police, targeted methylamphetamine trafficking in the Whitsundays.

Police seized almost two kilograms of ice during an operation targeting drug trafficking.

Whitsunday CIB officer-in-charge Detective Sergeant Luke Scells said the blitz had caused a significant disruption to the drug trade within the region.

Officers raided 11 properties throughout the region and seized drugs, guns, lab equipment and cash on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We make no apology for taking such precise action in disrupting the trafficking of drugs throughout the region,” Det-Sgt Scells said.

Police arrested and charged 16 people with 191 offences in the Whitsundays.

“This action has seen almost 2kg of methylamphetamine taken out of the community, ensuring it’s a safer place for everyone.”

A total of 16 people have been charged with more than 191 offences including trafficking, supply, possession of dangerous drug and weapons.