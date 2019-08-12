WATCH: Humpback calf and mother frolicking in Whitsundays

WITH lungs the size of a small car, these magnificent creatures are some of the largest in the ocean.

Witnessing a humpback whale rising majestically out of the water is a mind-blowing experience, and few wildlife encounters could compare.

Guests aboard a Cruise Whitsunday charter were lucky enough to spy a mother, frolicking with her calf, just metres from the vessel.

From June to September, humpback whales can be found in the Whitsundays, as they migrate north from the freezing waters of the Southern Ocean to the warmer waters of the Pacific Oceans.

The animals put on quite a display for the crowd, who can be heard cheering with excitement, as the whales breached the surface, and rolled through the glassy waters.

The protected and calm waters around the Whitsundays is an ideal nursery for mothers to birth and rear their calves.

Just like humans each have a unique fingerprint, whale tales have are unique to each individual.

Their songs can be heard up to 32 kilometres under water.

The Great Barrier reef is teeming with marine life, and the warmer waters are an important breeding ground for about 30 species of whales and dolphins.

In the Whitsunday Whale Protection area, vessels can be no closer than 300m to a whale, however whales may approach a boat.

When this happens, the skipper must turn off the engines immediately.