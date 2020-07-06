Menu
A manta ray spotted at Blue Pearl Bay by divers from Illusions. Picture: Illusions 2
Environment

WATCH: Incredible Whitsunday sealife comes out to play

Laura Thomas
6th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
THE weekend’s warm weather brought with it more than just sun-hungry tourists with the appearance of some brave creatures from beneath the surface.

Visitors on Illusions Whitsundays were circled by a curious manta ray while diving at Blue Pearl Bay.

The divers also spotted several turtles, one of which is missing its back leg and has been affectionately named Yoda.

Dive instructor with Illusions Naomi Stent said the manta ray spotting was typical of this time of year.

“Both our snorkellers and scuba divers have been thrilled with the variety of creatures we find,” she said.

“We have been running again (for) just over a month, and though it’s quiet and we have restricted numbers, it is great to see so many Queenslanders checking out their backyard.

“Though we haven’t sighted any as yet, we hope soon to see humpback whales and get to enjoy their whale song while diving.

“From time to time we have dolphins joining us by bow riding.”

