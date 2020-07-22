Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

LIVE NOW: St Mary’s v Coombabah in Allan Langer Cup

22nd Jul 2020 9:14 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup returns this season to News Corp websites, with footage being shown from every game today.

St Mary's College Toowoomba line-up against Coombabah State High School in a must win clash.

Xavier Va'a will captain St Mary’s College in their Allan Langer Cup clash with Coombabah State High School.
Xavier Va'a will captain St Mary’s College in their Allan Langer Cup clash with Coombabah State High School.

The victor earns the right to play in the prestigious competition which pits the best schoolboys in Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Cheap Offer: Read Toowoomba's best news from just $1

Allan Langer Cup: St Mary's College vs Coombabah State High School (Gold Coast), 3pm, Clive Berghofer Stadium

Aaron Payne Cup: St Patrick's College (Mackay) versus The Rockhampton Grammar School (Rockhampton) at Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds, Noon

toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CASH SPLASH: $1.08M worth of decisions before council today

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: $1.08M worth of decisions before council today

        Council News From turtles to trucks and traffic, take a look at the projects set to be discussed in today’s council meeting.

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        Crime Magistrate reveals the dangerous chemicals found in illicit drugs as offenders...

        Beaconsfield hit and run case back in court

        premium_icon Beaconsfield hit and run case back in court

        Crime The woman charged over incident linked to the death of Nilly Mooney is facing 15...