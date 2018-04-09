WATCH: It's a Gladstone gold rush

Jack Cartwright pictrued during his heat of the mens 50 metre Freestyle during day four of the 2018 Australian Swimming Trials at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre at Southport on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jack Cartwright pictrued during his heat of the mens 50 metre Freestyle during day four of the 2018 Australian Swimming Trials at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre at Southport on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DARREN ENGLAND

FORMER Gladstone Gladiator Jack Cartwright has joined champion weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey as the port city's golden stars.

Jack, 19, who spent his formative years at the Gladiators from 2008 to the end of 2013 before he moved to Brisbane for a scholarship at St Peter's Lutheran School in early 2014, was part of the gold medal-winning Australian men's 4x100m freestyle relay team.

Australia's super quartet consisted of Cartwright , Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen and Kyle Chalmers, and cruised to first place in 3:12.96 ahead of England and Scotland.

Click here for video - men's 4x100m freestyle relay final

While the teenage swimming superstar couldn't speak to The Observer yesterday, his proud father Brad Cartwright said the family couldn't be happier.

"It's a great thrill to be competing for his country and getting gold in the relay and they set a Commonwealth Games record in the heats," Mr Cartwright said.

Cartwrightenjoyed the day off yesterday before possibly competing in the 4x100m Medley Relay heat two today.

"He's been told that he may be swimming, but it's not a definite," Mr Cartwright said.

"But it would be great if he can get another swim."

The freestyle specialist finished sixth in the final of the men's 100m freestyle on Sunday night behind gold medal winning Scotsman Duncan Scott.

"It's a great experience to be in a Commonwealth Games final," Mr Cartwright said.

After today, Cartwright will start to prepare for the Pan Pacific Games.

"There's a selection trial in Adelaide at the beginning of July and the Pan Pacs are in the second week of August in Tokyo and so there's a process to go through to qualify for that," he said.

Jack Cartwright

Born: The Wesley Hospital, Auchenflower in Brisbane, September 22 1998

Spent a few years in Biloela before moving to Gladstone in 2008

Moved to Brisbane in early 2014