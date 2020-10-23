Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kirsten Jackson and Meaghan Scanlon.
Kirsten Jackson and Meaghan Scanlon.
Politics

WATCH LIVE AT 12: Gaven election debate

by Brianna Morris-Grant, Paul Weston, Andrew Potts
23rd Oct 2020 9:49 AM

CANDIDATES from the Gold Coast's most critical seat are facing off from 12pm today in our election forum.

The city's only Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon will take on her LNP opponent Kirsten Jackson in a debate with Sky News' Peter Gleeson at 12pm.

Following that, at 12.35pm, The Greens' Sally Spain and the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party's Reyna Drake will attend a virtual debate.

You can watch the debate between Ms Scanlon and Ms Jackson in the video player above from 12 o'clock.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE AT 12: Gaven election debate

More Stories

gaven how to vote labor livestream lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Questions remain over Whitsunday COVID sewage result

        Premium Content Questions remain over Whitsunday COVID sewage result

        Health Viral COVID fragments were detected in the sewage earlier this month

        Driver flees after collision with bike in Strathdickie

        Premium Content Driver flees after collision with bike in Strathdickie

        News Emergency services have rushed to the scene at Myrtle Creek Bridge.

        TAFE EXPANSION: LNP returns fire with $7.5m pledge

        Premium Content TAFE EXPANSION: LNP returns fire with $7.5m pledge

        Politics LNP steps up to challenge to back CQUniversity trade expansion.

        $3.9m pledge for Whitsunday glamping and sailing

        Premium Content $3.9m pledge for Whitsunday glamping and sailing

        Politics Labor announces $40m cash splash to help boost tourism in Queensland.