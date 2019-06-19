Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich State High School preview
Ipswich State High School preview
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich take on Marsden in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. Ipswich State High School take on Marsden State High School today from 5.30pm. 

Ipswich hope to pull off a miracle landslide win tonight to secure their spot at the top of the table.  

Fans of the game should expect to see tonight's players on even bigger screens in years to come. 

Ipswich backrower Ativalu Lisati is already being compared to Latrell Mitchell after clocking 36.83kph in a recent game against Keebra Park. 

Can't wait for tonight's game? Watch a replay below of Ipswich's spectacular win last week against St Mary's. 

More Stories

langer cup langer cup live streaming qss rugby league rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Powerhouse' singer wins heat

    premium_icon 'Powerhouse' singer wins heat

    Entertainment Heat two of singing competition decided.

    Fight for the Great Aussie Bight

    premium_icon Fight for the Great Aussie Bight

    Environment Green nomad's fight against oil company.

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Local businesses star in 'Top 10 Experiences in Australia'

    Travel Jet skiing and ocean tours in Australia's top 10 list

    $25 million item funded in council's Budget

    premium_icon $25 million item funded in council's Budget

    Council News Division one and two big projects.