DEBATE REPLAY: Keppel candidates thrash out key issues

Melanie Plane
16th Oct 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM
THE Queensland Election campaign is full swing and all eyes were on the seat of Keppel today, as The Morning Bulletin partnered with the The Courier-Mail and Sky News to deliver a special live debate.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, the live streamed debate gives voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate provided a forum where we tackle the issues that matter most to readers, giving candidates the opportunity showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Sky News host Peter Gleeson moderated the debate in the key seat of Keppel.

It follows the Rockhampton election debate moderated by political reporter Leighton Smith on October 1.

Candidates participating in today's debate include incumbent Labor candidate Brittany Lauga, LNP candidate Adrian de Groot and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

Unfortunately, The Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick could not participate, nor could United Australia Party's Nicole Smeltz, Legalise Cannabis QLD candidate James Dockery and Informed Medical Options Party candidate Paula Ganfield.

The Bulletin is, however, committed to providing a platform for these candidates to present their arguments in the lead up to the election.

