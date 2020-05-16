Menu
Watch live: New case announcement, cluster fears grow

16th May 2020

 

QUEENSLAND Deputy Premier Steven Miles is set to make an announcement about the state's latest COVID-19 cases, a day after an aged care nurse was found to have been working while displaying symptoms.

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE FROM ~10.15AM

The case at a 115-bed facility in Rockhampton has been described as a "perfect storm" for a cluster to emerge.

Restaurants, cafes and beauty salons are reopening across Queensland today as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the state.

Up to five people are now allowed to visit a home, while groups of 10 people can congregate outside for exercise or recreational purposes.

Up to 10 people can now attend a wedding, while up to 20 people are permitted at indoor funerals, and 30 at those held outside.

Some 115 residents and 180 workers at the Rockhampton aged care facility are being tested for COVID-19 following the diagnosis of the nurse.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said it was "very unfortunate" the woman went to work at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre while she was unwell.

"We're clarifying what exactly happened there," she said on Friday.

Health minister Steven Miles said the last active case of coronavirus in Rockhampton was believed to have been resolved on May 1.

"This just serves to underline that even after cities have long periods of time without active cases, things can turn very, very quickly," he said on Friday.

 

 

