Watch live: PM gives virus update

by Natalie Wolfe
1st May 2020 2:09 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live to the nation after a national cabinet discussed virus testing and the NRL and AFL seasons.

More updates below.

PM providing update after National Cabinet

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said today was another "very productive" National Cabinet meeting.

The PM said there were around 1000 active cases left in Australia and attention would now turn to fixing the crippled economy.

"We need to restart our economy, we need to restart our society. We can't keep Australia under the doona," he said.

Mr Morrison said the unemployment rate was expected to rise to around 10 per cent as more than a million people applied for Centrelink help.

More than 650,000 businesses have registered for JobKeeper and a further 950,000 people have applied to access some of their Super - totalling $7.9 billion.

Mr Morrison said overseas migration was also expected to fall by about a third.

He described the numerous government benefits as "putting a floor under our economy".

coronavirus editors picks national cabinet scott morrison

