Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

There have been two new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said one was a case of a trainer for Queensland's prison system, the other is a person in hotel quarantine.

The prison trainer tested positive yesterday, prompting the lockdown of two southeast Queensland jails and the forensic cleaning of another site.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the worker who had contracted the virus not worked in prisons, but trained correctional officers.

However, prisons from Capricornia to those across the southeast have moved to stage 4 restrictions, with 7000 prisoners now effectively in lockdown.

It's not known how long prisoners will be locked in their cells across those facilities.

Only officers and prisoners who have come into contact with anyone associated with the new positive case, or anyone who develops symptoms will be tested.

Temperature checking was already in place but masks would now be used by everyone.

Lawyer and personal visits will not be allowed and prisoners will be kept in cells so that transmission could not occur between prisoners and with guards.

Investigations are now under way as to how the latest case was contracted, but Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man lived at Forest Lake, where a number of venues have been subject to a public health alert.

Twenty-five close contacts of the prison trainer - 14 recruits and 11 colleagues - have been identified, tested and quarantined.

There was one new case yesterday, which took a cluster connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre to 11.

Investigations are continuing into how the initial case from the detention centre contracted the virus and Dr Young has warned that there was still a chance of community transmission.

