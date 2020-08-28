Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

There have been three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, all of them tied to Queensland Corrections training facility.

Two of the cases are from Pimpama on the Gold Coast, another one is from Forest Lake.

The first case relating to the facility - a 60-year-old training officer - was announced on Thursday.

Two of the new cases - who carpool to work together - were in the dining room at the facility when it's thought they came into contact with the original case. The third new case attended a training day.

It means new restrictions for the Gold Coast. From 8am tomorrow, only 10 people will be allowed inside and outside for gatherings on the Gold Coast.

Also relating to the Gold Coast, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Schoolies has been deemed a high-risk event and will not be going ahead as it usually would.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was a tough year for everyone and that hopefully there could be a "double celebration" next year.

"It is about the health of everyone," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said there would be nothing wrong with small groups of young people booking accommodation at places close to where they live, but the official event of Schoolies was cancelled.

However, she urged people booking after-school celebrations to space them out.

She said there would be limits on how many people would be allowed in units, and there would be no big parties and mass gatherings

Limits will be placed on gatherings in streets, beaches and apartments for when Schoolies is usually held.

In relation to the three new cases, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said they all had "extremely mild symptoms" and she wasn't sure how it had spread within the centre.

"We're just working that through at the moment," she said.

Dr Young said contact tracers were still doing their work and it wasn't known how the prison cluster had been sparked.

"I think that the two new cases got it from someone else, I don't think they gave it to each other ... there's still a lot of work to do," she said.

But she said it looked like the cluster was confined to people who had attended the centre.

"It is community transmission and they have been out in the community so there is a real risk they've spread it in the Gold Coast," Dr Young said.

She said she did not consider these cases to mark a "second wave" for Queensland.

"But this is concerning, it is an outbreak," she said.

Links between the prison training centre and the youth justice centre were still being examined, Dr Young said.

On Schoolies, Dr Young said she felt for Year 12 students, conceding it was a very important year for them.

She said this group was one of the most resilient and innovative and that they would find out ways to celebrate.

"There will still be celebrations ... there should be," she said.

