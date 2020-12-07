Menu
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Health

Premier provides update on 2032 Olympic bid

by Hayden Johnson
7th Dec 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is providing an update on Queensland's Olympics bid, which comes after three new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

Ms Palaszczuk is speaking from Parliament House with AOC boss John Coates.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours - all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 16 active cases across the state. There have been 1215 total cases since the pandemic started.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier's COVID update after three new cases

