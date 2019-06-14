WATCH: Mackay destination stars in national ad campaign Angela Seng Full Profile Login to follow

ONE of Mackay's most well-known destinations has become the star of a national ad campaign from a global brand.

Cape Hillsborough beach at sunrise, and its iconic beach wallabies and kangaroos, are now featuring in a commercial for Qantas.

The advertisement was developed as part of a domestic travel campaign directed at the airline's frequent business travellers using their points for family getaways across Australia.

Mackay Regional Council mayor Greg Williamson viewed the advertisement at Mackay Airport on Friday morning and was pleased Cape Hillsborough had been chosen as a destination representative of the airline and its values.

Qantas Advertisement featuring Mackay: Qantas' new ad campaign featuring Cape Hillsborough.

"Qantas is known to all of us as the flying kangaroo. In the Mackay Region we are lucky enough to have the real-life equivalent, as every morning wallabies and kangaroos make their way down to the beach to bask in the magnificent reds and oranges of a Cape Hillsborough sunrise. What an appropriate destination therefore for Qantas to promote," he said.

"This advertisement is another example of Mackay developing as a tourism destination, the investment from which will contribute jobs and economic growth for the Mackay region."

Mackay Tourism's general manager Tas Webber said Qantas' multi-million-dollar campaign, now airing in capital cities, would give the Mackay region unprecedented media value.

"Mackay Tourism worked with Qantas about two years ago on an inflight safety video and the partnership has remained strong," Mr Webber said

"In just two and half short years, the Sunrise Wallaby Experience has exploded in popularity, from just a handful of visitors each day to now consistently more than a hundred.

"The catalyst for this remarkable interest in Cape Hillsborough's wallabies, and perhaps the stunning growth of tourism in Mackay, can largely be traced back to that inflight safety video.

Mackay Airport's Catherine Meng, Mackay Tourism's Tas Webber and Mackay mayor Greg Williamson view Qantas' new commercial at the Mackay Airport. Angela Seng

Mr Webber said using international brands to sell tourism in Mackay was a strategy that reaped rewards.

"The Mackay region has enjoyed nine successful quarters of visitor growth and is set to become the envy of, and reason to visit for thousands of visitors," he said.

"Partnering with organisations like Qantas, unlocks new marketing opportunities and return on investments, crucial to building the Mackay region into a desirable tourism destination."