Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 21-year-old man had to be flown to the Toowoomba Hospital by LifeFlight after he fractured his leg in a crash at private motocross park at Cooyar yesterday, December 14, at about 1pm.
A 21-year-old man had to be flown to the Toowoomba Hospital by LifeFlight after he fractured his leg in a crash at private motocross park at Cooyar yesterday, December 14, at about 1pm. LifeFlight
News

WATCH: Man, 21, flown to hospital after serious crash

Michael Nolan
by
15th Dec 2019 9:36 AM | Updated: 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was flown to the Toowoomba Hospital with a fractured leg after he crashed his dirt bike into a tree at a private motocross park at Cooyar yesterday. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred at about 1pm. 

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to airlifted the rider 

Once at the scene, the LifeFlight critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic, worked alongside the local QAS crew to treat the male rider for lower limb injuries.

Due to the terrain, it took a combination of rescuers and bystanders to help carry the stretcher with the patient to a buggy, where he then was driven to the rescue helicopter.

Once stabilised, the male in his twenties was airlifted to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
broken cooyar crash editors picks lifeflight motocross crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Many major schools in Brisbane and across Queensland have raised the bar yet again after their students achieved record-breaking OP results. SEE THE RESULTS

        Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        premium_icon Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        Education 'Queensland has all the right drivers for a booming space economy'

        Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

        premium_icon Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

        News Check out 10 Whitsunday Etsy stores that are perfect for last-minute stocking...

        Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        premium_icon Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        News Airlie businessowners can now join others across the region with opportunity to...