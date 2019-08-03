Menu
AIC School sport: Football and rugby
Rugby League

Watch: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick’s Shorncliffe

by Kyle Pollard
3rd Aug 2019 11:03 AM

The inaugural round of the AIC rugby league went off without a hitch last week as Iona, St Patrick's and Villanova made it onto the winners list in the Open grade.

We were there to cover all the action, with all Padua v Iona games from Grade 9 and up livestreamed on the website.

JOIN US FROM 12.30PM FOR THE FIRST MATCH

Check out the full schedule of action below for this Saturday's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 2

Saturday, August 3 at Frasers Road, Ashgrove

*Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's

*Padua v Villanova

*St Laurence's v St Edmund's

*Bye: Iona College

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

aic marist ashgrove rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

