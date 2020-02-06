Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Moment man brutally bashed at gym

by Greg Stolz
6th Feb 2020 3:40 PM | Updated: 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTI-bikie cops are hunting two men who used a 5kg weight to brutally bash another man at a popular Gold Coast gym.

The 20-year-old victim was working out at the World Gym at Upper Coomera on Monday night when he was attacked.

"Initial investigations indicate the male victim was in the open area of the gym, when two men approached him as he was looking at his mobile phone," police said.

"One of the men has then struck the victim to the head multiple times with a five kilogram weight.

"The victim fell to the ground, and was further assaulted before being assisted by staff and other members of the public. The two men then left the gym."

Police said the victim later underwent surgery at the Gold Coast University Hospital, although his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police from Taskforce Maxima and the Organised Crime Gangs Group are involved in the investigation.

bikies crime editors picks taskforce maxima world gym

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cracking News: Collinsville welcomes chiropractor

        premium_icon Cracking News: Collinsville welcomes chiropractor

        News A new Chiropractic clinic has opened in Collinsville.

        • 6th Feb 2020 5:23 PM
        Man allegedly threatened to stab people at Bloomsbury

        premium_icon Man allegedly threatened to stab people at Bloomsbury

        News Proserpine police wrap-up for the week.

        • 6th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Outrage over Costo’s coronavirus question

        premium_icon Outrage over Costo’s coronavirus question

        News Costigan’s virus claim has sparked anger in the community.

        Adani pleads guilty to misleading government

        premium_icon Adani pleads guilty to misleading government

        Environment Miner face fines after pleading guilty to lying to the government