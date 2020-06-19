Menu
An unlucky angler will have a one that got away story to last a lifetime. WATCH THE VIDEO
Offbeat

WATCH: Monster barra nearly jumps in boat

by KEAGAN ELDER
19th Jun 2020 3:09 PM
An unlucky angler will have a "one that got away" story to last a lifetime.

John Campbell of JC's Guided Sportfishing took two fishermen, Raymond Petersen and Richard Colls, out to target barramundi in a river system south of Townsville.

One of the anglers had just retrieved his lure to the boat when a massive barra launched clean out of the water and almost landed in the boat.

Seems I was a little late to the party but here is the video of the crazy barra that tried to jump in the boat...

Posted by JC'S Guided Sportfishing on Thursday, 18 June 2020

What followed was a string of expletives as all three watched the iconic sportfish bounce off the side of the boat and swim off freely.

"That was a 1.2m," one angler said.

Unfortunately they will never know for sure but the fishermen will most likely have the best fishing tale at the bar.

The longest barramundi on record measured 130cm, according to the International Game Fish Association.

It was caught by Mark Hope at Lake Tinaroo on September 6, 2012.

Mr Hope also holds the world record for the heaviest barra, landing the monster fish at Lake Monduran on December 21, 2010. It weighed an astonishing 44.64kg.

Barramundi can reach a length of 180cm and are protected by a slot size limit of 58cm - 120cm.

There is a bag limit of five barra per angler or 10 per boat with two or more people on it.

