Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Monster croc spotted at Constant Ck
News

WATCH: Monster croc stuns onlookers at Constant Creek

Melanie Whiting
11th May 2020 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DAY spent croc-spotting paid off for Mackay mum Stacey Ackley.

Mrs Ackley captured this incredible video of a mammoth reptile sunning itself on the banks of Constant Creek, north of Mackay, on Sunday.

"We were there looking for crocs - that's what I wanted to do for Mother's Day," she said.

"We've seen crocs there pretty much every time we go to Constant Creek."

Mrs Ackley, who moved from Perth to Mackay a year ago, said she was initially nervous about moving to an area that was home to the apex predator.

But those nerves are now behind her.

"We were pretty excited (to see the crocodile)," she said.

"Every other time we've seen crocs, they go straight into the water when they see us.

"I think he would have been about four metres. He was about the same size as our boat."

Constant Creek has become a go-to location for croc-spotters and it is believed several large crocodiles call it their home.

Last month, North Mackay resident Sarah Raines was spooked when a four-metre croc "launched" itself into the creek while she was fishing with friends.

Do you have a video or photo of a crocodile you would like to share? Email: news@dailymercury.com.au

constant creek crocodiles crocodile sighting croc sighting mackay mackay crocodile seaforth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More tourism operators open as restrictions eased

        premium_icon More tourism operators open as restrictions eased

        Business Whitsunday Segway Tours has reopened as Queensland’s peak, membership-based tourism body says the clarity offered by Friday’s announcement was “desperately sought” by...

        Main St upgrade nearly half a million under budget

        premium_icon Main St upgrade nearly half a million under budget

        News The project is nearing completion and sitting well below the original $3.8 million...

        Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

        Zero COVID-19 cases overnight, just 18 active cases in QLD

        News QLD coronavirus: Premier update on COVID-19, zero new cases

        The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        premium_icon The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Boarding students ‘in limbo’ with school return