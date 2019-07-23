WATCH: More than 60 cars go under the hammer at council sale
WHEN Proserpine resident Kerrie Barber looked through the window of the white Mitsubishi express van she did not just see the trash and used syringes in the back seat - she saw adventure.
At today's Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction Ms Barber said "I was going to buy it no matter what".
A tense bidding war between Ms Barber and fellow bargain car hunters pushed the used van's price to $375.
It was one of the most expensive vehicles at the auction of 68 abandoned vehicles.
Aside from a desperately needed clean, Ms Barber said the van was almost ready to hit the highway.
She said its paperwork had declared it roadworthy 8000 km ago.
With the help of some mechanics, Ms Barber said it would not take long to fix up.
"Not with my pit crew behind me," she said.
Ms Barber said her first trip in her new van would be to Agnes Water, south of Gladstone.
"The adventure begins ... the dogs are ready to go," she said.
Auctioneer Darren Williams admitted he was surprised Ms Barber's van was sold for so much, saying "you just can't pick it".
The most expensive sale was a blue Holden Commodore sedan that sold for $1200.
The cheapest was a white Toyota LiteAace van that sold for $1.
Mr Williams admitted "there's a lot of rubbish here today".
"But people know what they're buying".
When Mr Williams started bidding for a White Toyota Prado Wagon at $100, the crowd burst into laughter.
With most of the cars destined to be pulled apart for scraps the bidding usually stopped once they reached about $40.
Sarina resident Leon Saron said he bought five cars for $115.
Another bidder walked away with five cars, for just $10.
Even a Mackay councillor took advantage of the bargain prices.
Cr Laurence Bonaventura bought two white Suzuki Swifts , one hatchback for $5 and a sedan for $20.
He said he would strip down one of the vehicles - which he said was "complete with a rat's nest under the bonnet" - to repair the other.