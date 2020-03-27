Menu
Noah Robertson's plea to the PM
News

WATCH: Musical plea to the Prime Minister

Laura Thomas
27th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
A PINT-SIZED talent has put out a musical plea addressed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to close down schools and help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Ten-year-old Noah Robertson wrote the song titled ‘Dear Mr Prime Minister’ in the hope it would make Mr Morrison reconsider his decision to keep schools open.

The aptly-named song asks the Prime Minister to “let us stay at home” so students can “keep your teachers safe from harm and the germs that (they) pass on”.

The St Catherine’s student hoped schools would be shut to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

“Well at the moment with this coronavirus, it’s a bit unknown,” he said

“I have asthma so that worries me a bit.

“I know that even though kids are less likely to get sick with it, the adults around us – our teachers and parents – can.

“So I thought I would write a little song and hope that the Prime Minister would just shut the schools to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Whitsunday Times

