Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH NOW: Iggy Park v Cathedral College

12th Jun 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

9.30am score update: Iggy Park leads 14-0.

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park College and The Cathedral College kicking off from 9am.

Iggy Park is backing up from an impressive 32-12 win over St Patrick's Mackay and is gunning for top spot on the competition table, but they will have to go through an improving Cathedral outfit that is becoming one of the rising forces in schoolboys rugby league.

The Cathedral beat Mackay State High School 20-10 yesterday in a quality performance that has no doubt put Iggy Park on notice.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

More Stories

football live streaming

Top Stories

    Sea Eagle joins north's best for battle against the south

    premium_icon Sea Eagle joins north's best for battle against the south

    AFL Aaron Thompson will play for North Queensland this weekend as they take on their rivals from the south.

    Police tipped off by 'potent smell'

    premium_icon Police tipped off by 'potent smell'

    Crime 'Quite a large amount' of cannabis found.

    Bowen fete set to be a great day out

    Bowen fete set to be a great day out

    News Bowen State School fete on Saturday.

    Bowen harbour breakthrough

    premium_icon Bowen harbour breakthrough

    News Tender for upgrade to be released in the next week.