Rugby League

WATCH NOW: RGS v St Patrick’s schoolboys league

12th Jun 2019 11:19 AM
Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Rockhampton Grammar School and St Patrick's Mackay, kicking off at 11.30am.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds finish up today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

