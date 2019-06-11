Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH NOW: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s schoolboys clash

11th Jun 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

3.30pm half-time score update: St Brendans lead 10-0

3.50pm update: St Brendan's just scored another try, with a successful conversion putting the game at 16-0.

4pm update: St Brendan's just scored again, with the conversion successful to lead St Patrick's 24-0 with 10 minutes remaining.

 

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between St Brendan's and St Patrick's Mackay kicking off from 3pm.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds kick off today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

More Stories

Show More
livestream schoolboy rugby league st brendan's college

Top Stories

    A dam good day out

    premium_icon A dam good day out

    News Peter Faust Dam will hold an open day this weekend.

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:05 PM
    Abell Point Marina earns industry accolades

    Abell Point Marina earns industry accolades

    Business Whitsunday facility scoops pool at Marina of the Year Awards.

    Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

    premium_icon Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

    News Council seeks feedback from Collinsville and Scottville residents.