WATCH: Old Bowen Coke Works goes up in flames

Old Bowen Coke Works goes up in flames

THE old Bowen Coke Works was destroyed by a fire this morning that has left the building gutted.

Three fire crews attended the scene at about 12.30am and extinguished the fire at around 2.30am.

Bowen residents took to social media to express their disappointment in the loss of the historic part of the town.

"So sad, what a waste of history for the town," Cheryl Vennard said.

"History up in flames such a shame," Beverley Douthett said.

Ruby Hill captured vision of the fire and crews battling the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said "there was no way of salvaging" the site.

"It was quite a large building and there was quite a bit of smoke," they said.

Police fire investigators and police scientific officers are still at the scene, and at the time of publication investigations were ongoing.

Sergeant Craig Shepherd of Bowen Police said it was a routine investigation.

"We are always involved in fires - it's a routine investigation to establish whether it was natural causes, or something more suspicious," he said.