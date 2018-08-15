Menu
Login

Coolum kayaker's close encounter with whale
Environment

WATCH: Paddler's close encounter with whale

Ashley Carter
by
15th Aug 2018 8:40 AM

A COOLUM kayaker has captured his impressive close encounter with a whale on film.

Jason Milne was fishing with a friend off Coolum on Tuesday morning when a whale almost ran into his kayak.

GET A PAIR OF SENNHEISER HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DAILY SUBSCRIPTION

Footage shows the whale swimming up to them before breaching right at the tip of the kayak.

It was one of three close encounters Mr Milne experienced that day.
It was one of three close encounters Mr Milne experienced that day. Youtube/The Paddle Guy

SEKISUI DECIDES ON YAROOMBA BEACH APPROVAL CONDITIONS

"This baby whale was so playful yet very careful not to hit me on one of three very close passes this morning," Mr Milne said.

"So amazing!"

CONVENTION CENTRE THE 'MISSING PIECE' OF COAST PUZZLE

He was quick to turn the camera around to show his reaction after the whale swam off.
He was quick to turn the camera around to show his reaction after the whale swam off. Youtube/The Paddle Guy

The video shows Mr Milne's reaction as the whale swims away.

"Did you see that? Woah, that was close," he said.

Mr Milne also shared with the Daily a video of whale noises he captured at Sunshine Reef.

"I turned on the cameras to film them if they came to the surface again but instead we heard them and felt their noises vibrating through the kayaks," he said.

"An experience we will not forget."

Related Items

boating coolum editors picks sunshine coast whale whale encounter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Theatre plagued by 'seemingly endless compliance issues'

    Theatre plagued by 'seemingly endless compliance issues'

    News ANOTHER blow has been dealt to the beleaguered Proserpine Entertainment Centre which 17 months on from Tropical Cyclone Debbie show no sign of opening.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:05 AM
    Council public jetty rules has cruising yachties frustrated

    Council public jetty rules has cruising yachties frustrated

    News Council public jetty rules has cruising boaties frustrated.

    Multi-million dollar home-buyers target the Whitsundays

    Multi-million dollar home-buyers target the Whitsundays

    News Aqua and Villa Botanica sold for six figure sums.

    Prossie streets are a blank canvas for Caribbean artist

    Prossie streets are a blank canvas for Caribbean artist

    News Prossie streets are a blank canvass for Caribbean artist.

    Local Partners