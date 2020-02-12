Menu
Police dashcam footage captures close call
WATCH: Police dashcam footage captures close call

Laura Thomas
12th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
POLICE captured some dangerous driving while stationed on Shute Harbour Road this week.

At about 2.45pm on February 9, officers from the Proserpine Police Road Policing Unit were parked on Shute Harbour Road opposite Seabreeze Tourist Park when the incident was captured on the vehicles dashcam unit.

Following the incident, police intercepted an 85-year-old Cannonvale woman, who it is alleged was the driver at the time.

Following a conversation between police and the driver, the driver was issued with a $240 on the spot fine for failing to keep left of double continuous dividing lines.

Fortunately, a collision was avoided in this instance.

All motorists are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings while driving, including road markings, and drive to the conditions.

Whitsunday Times

