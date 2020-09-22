Watch: Police seize drug and $300k cash as doctor charged

A doctor has been arrested with police alleging he sold steroids, Valium and other drugs to bikies, with drugs and over $300,000 cash seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police raided properties including two medical practices at Fortitude Valley and Chermside today.

Steroids, prescription drugs and more than $300,000 cash was seized at an associated premises.

Police have arrested a doctor alleging he sold steroids and valium to bikies.

Organised Crime Gangs Group Detective Inspector Larissa Miller said police would alleged the medical practitioner knew the drugs were going to be supplied to gang members and sold for profit.

"The street value of prescription drugs is sometimes 10 to 20 times what the actual retail price is," she said.

Insp Miller said it was an "extremely complex and multi-layered investigation".

"We will allege that this doctor supplied dangerous drugs without a prescription," she said.

"We will allege that this doctor acted as a professional facilitator, selling these drugs directly to OMCG members for them to on-sell and make a profit."

Police have arrested a doctor alleging he sold steroids and valium to bikies.

Insp Miller said police would allege the drugs were sold to a number of OMCG members but would not say how many or which gangs were involved. She said more than one gang was involved.

She would not say what type of medical facility it was but said GPs did work from them.

"We put a lot of trust in medical practitioners and professionals within our society and when we detect these people committing offences we will take action," she said.

"As far as we have identified he is the only medical practitioner involved.

Insp Miller said it was the first time the man had come to police attention and he had been practising for a considerable time.

Police have arrested a 52-year-old man and he had been charged with trafficking and supply of restricted medications and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Originally published as Watch: Police seize drugs, $300k cash as doctor charged