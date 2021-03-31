Three new cases as Premier sets lockdown deadline

Queensland has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, including two that were locally acquired and connected to the Princess Alexandra Hospital nurse cluster.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described the number as an encouraging result, saying that a decision on whether the Greater Brisbane lockdown would be extended would be announced at 9am on Thursday.

The other case was picked up in hotel quarantine.

The number of people linked to that first cluster, which originated from a patient from India, now sits at 11. There are now eight cases tied to the first Princess Alexandra Hospital cluster.

More than 1000 people are in quarantine as a result of the two clusters.

"The fact that we don't have any unlinked community transmission is encouraging news," the Premier said.

She confirmed that there were people being treated for COVID in hospital in Bundaberg and Toowoomba. There are two COVID positive patients in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the first case today was a nurse in the Princess Alexandra Hospital who contracted the virus from a patient on the ward.

The second case recorded today was from the same household as the nurse.

The nurse had been vaccinated on the 19th of March with her first dose.

"She hadn't had a chance yet to have full immunity," Dr Young said.

She said the situation for Queenslanders over Easter was "encouraging".

"We need to get more results from today, so it is absolutely extremely important that anyone with any symptoms gets tested," she said.

"If there's any other chains of transmission, we pick them up immediately and then we'll get the results tomorrow morning and we'll be able to then make a decision."

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed that it was "looking positive" for Easter.

"We'll be making those decisions tomorrow. But if it's encouraging news tomorrow, we will be lifting the hotspot for Greater Brisbane," she said.

Yesterday, Ms Palaszczuk said the possibility of the lockdown continuing past 5pm Thursday was a "day by day" proposition, with a decision expected to be made tonight.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital was last night plunged into lockdown after a fresh case emerged Tuesday night, while the Mater Hospital at South Brisbane sent staff home after a recent visitor tested positive.

Queensland recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, eight as a result of community transmission as two distinct clusters began to emerge on the first day of the Greater Brisbane lockdown.

One is linked to an unvaccinated doctor who tested positive in early March while working in the PA Hospital COVID ward, while the other involves an unvaccinated nurse who attended a hen's weekend at Byron Bay.

Authorities are racing to control the two growing clusters which have now reached as far as Gladstone and the Gold Coast.

Brisbane residents have been warned not to flout lockdown laws and flee to other regions as authorities warn they are prepared to issue fines.

More to come