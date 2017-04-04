28°
WATCH: Premier visits region, says recovery will take time

Dane Lillingstone | 4th Apr 2017 5:27 PM

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart , Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Brigadier Christopher Field, Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox and Queensland Minster for Sport Mick de Brenni.
Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart , Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Brigadier Christopher Field, Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox and Queensland Minster for Sport Mick de Brenni. Dane Lillingstone

IT'S going to take time - that was the message from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a press conference outside the Cannonvale TAFE community hub on Tuesday afternoon.

"This is going to take time to recover but we are seeing that true community spirit alive in every community across our state that's been impacted," the Premier said.

"There's a long way to go with this recovery but we have had the staff sent to the region to help people on the path to recovery."

Visiting the region on foot on Tuesday, the Premier met with a local woman who's home was badly damaged in the cyclone, visited the Cannonvale community hub and stopped off at the Whitsunday Sportspark to catch a glimpse of the North Queensland Cowboys.

"A big shout out and thank you to the Cowboys who came today and signed autographs. They really played an important role in the lifting the spirits of the children in this community," she said.

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets North Queensland Cowboys Justin O'Neill, Matt Bowen and Brent Tate at Whitsunday Sportspark.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets North Queensland Cowboys Justin O'Neill, Matt Bowen and Brent Tate at Whitsunday Sportspark. Dane Lillingstone

Ms Palaszczuk said she wanted to re-assure the community in north Queensland that everything that could be done was being done.

"I believe it's important as Premier for this state to reassure all of the communities that have been impacted, that my government is here and we are here with you," she said.

"Yes, it's going to take time to rebuild but we have an incredibly resilient Queensland, and I see that everywhere I go. What I saw today is local people coming out and helping locals. I've seen people offering beds for people who don't have anywhere to go. Ray White have some 700 homes impacted by the cyclone. The depth of the impact is very much widespread.

"It's right across the state and it is going to take time."

The Premier said that around 96% of the electricity in homes across Airlie Beach, Shute Harbour and Proserpine was still not restored but Ergon were using their resources to restore power as quickly as possible.

To aid with emergency relief funds and grands, Ms Palaszczuk said she had beefed up staff at the Cannonvale recovery hub with an extra 16 staff flown in on Tuesday to handle the amount of people coming through the doors.

"I believe it is incredibly important that during this time when people are doing through so much and are going through so many emotions that they have someone they can talk to and get the assistance they need," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk also tried to lighten the mood during her visit to the Whitsunday Sportspark to ask the Cowboys if they had "spotted any future talent?"

 

Brigadier Christopher Field and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speak to Logan Devery and Hamish Adams at Whitsunday Sportspark.
Brigadier Christopher Field and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speak to Logan Devery and Hamish Adams at Whitsunday Sportspark. Dane Lillingstone

The Premier even took some time out to have a chat to local boys, Hamish Adams and Logan Devery, both 10.

"I was scared I might stuff up (when talking to her). I didn't know the Premier was going to be here," Hamish said.

"I felt the exact same," Logan added.

Queensland Premier visits Whitsundays to inspect damage and says recovery will take time.

Queensland Premier visits Whitsundays to inspect damage and says recovery will take time.

