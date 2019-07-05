WATCH: Everything you need to know to catch a mackerel

Brad Medlyn took out top gong on his family's fishing trip, catching this beautiful coral trout for their dinner on a recent Reel Addiction Sports Fishing Charter.

Whitsundays Fishing World owner Bob Spees said mackerel are plentiful at the moment. Watch as he demonstrates how to lure them in!:

ISLANDS

Well the weather is not looking too bad for this weekend with the forecast showing 10-15 knots. The hot topic at the moment is mackerel with plenty around the islands and feeding well. Try places like Pioneer Rocks, Daydream Island southern reef, Nara Inlet on the run out tide, along with Mackerel Bay. Double Rock produces well trolling ribbon fish and garfish on both tides. Mackerel Bay is best fished jigging bait schools. If sharks become a problem while jigging try free spooling your mackerel once hooked and follow the fish well away from where it was hooked.

This takes patience but once well away from the area work your fish back to the boat, it works well for me.

For those with larger boats Edwards Island and the oval also have plenty of mackerel and a few large long tail tuna.

Bottom fishing around the islands has been quite productive with nannygai and red emperor in the deeper areas. Some nice southern snapper have been caught over the past week with some boats catching 3 and 4 each, these fish only hang around for 4 weeks so give it a try.

ROCKWALLS

Around Airlie there have been plenty of herring schools with mackerel and queenfish feeding on them. Try silver slugs, vibes and stick baits along with live baits. Shute Harbour pontoon has also seen some nice queenfish being taken using live herring early morning and late afternoon. Night fishing has seen some good size squid being caught.

RIVERS

The rivers are a little slow at the moment with plenty of catfish being a problem. A few good size Blue Salmon and King Salmon have been caught on live mullet and strip baits. Grunter are also being caught around the oyster beds.

- Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World 0417 115 855

ISLANDS

It's been pretty blustery most of the last week. Thankfully here at Hydeaway Bay it blows offshore and we can still get out and enjoy a productive fish in nice flat water.

I haven't heard of anyone venturing out wide over the last few days as the majority of any angling efforts have been concentrated on the inshore areas which haven't been too bad as there has been plenty going on.

The beaches around the Cape Gloucester region are holding a decent amount of schools of herring and garfish and this is encouraging the pelagics to get excited and feed actively.

Piles of school mackerel, some big golden trevally and queenfish have been enjoying the smorgasbord on offer and are responding well to just about any lure that you throw at them.

A personal favourite of mine in this sort of situation is to cast small to medium-sized surface stick baits into the bait schools and work them back to the boat in an erratic fashion.

This turns on any predatory fish like a little beauty and also helps to single out any bigger specimens from the rest of the pack. Unless you've got deep pockets and/or lots of lures it can be prudent to attach a small piece of mono wire to the front of your chosen lure otherwise this style of fishing can get expensive fast.

Around the same inshore areas there have still been a few nice coral trout coming to hand but the bite window on these guys has been fairly short, the turn of the tide being about the only reliable time to catch a decent one.

The beach fishing is continuing to poke along nicely with flathead and whiting being the main target for most fishers and this activity should continue for a few months to come. One point of interest with the beach fishing is where the heck are the squid?

Normally at this time of the year they are everywhere along our beaches but as yet this season I have only heard of a few getting caught. Hopefully this will improve over coming weeks.

Fishing in the estuaries is a tough gig at the moment and it is to be expected with the water temps being at their lowest for the year, even the mud crabs don't want to come out of their holes for a feed.

I have heard reports of a few blue salmon being caught in the estuaries but that has been about it for those areas at the moment.

- Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters