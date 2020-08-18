Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's v Rocky High in RDSSRL comp

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.

No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but they can catch some of the action, with the two games at Rockhampton's Browne Park tonight and on Friday night being livestreamed this week.

LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

Games are at 6pm and 7.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Every game in the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge and their southern equivalents, the Allan Langer Trophy and the Walters Cup, are also being livestreamed this year.

RDSSRL games livestreaming tonight

6pm: Open B, St Brendan's Green v North Rockhampton High School

7.30pm: Open A, St Brendan's Gold v Rockhampton High School

 

More stories

Triple treat for North Rocky High's fleet-footed winger

REPLAYS: Rocky High v TCC and North Rocky v TCC in RDSSRL

School Footy Show episode 3: NRL guest star talks Payne Cup

livestreaming north rockhampton state high school rockhampton district secondary schools rugby leagu rockhampton high school rugby league st brendan's college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Targeted tourism relief package not off the table

        Premium Content Targeted tourism relief package not off the table

        Politics Tourism Whitsundays is pushing for more funding for the region to help in coronavirus recovery.

        • 18th Aug 2020 5:15 PM
        Mateship remembered in Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony

        Premium Content Mateship remembered in Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony

        Your Story ‘These are little ceremonies, but I think they’re important and they’re important...

        Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        Premium Content Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        News Paramedics performed CPR for half an hour before he was declared dead

        JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Business Recruitment is under way for about 50 jobs as a new company sets up its...