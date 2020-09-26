Menu
Rugby Union

WATCH LIVE: Rockhampton Club Rugby Finals- Colts v Biloela

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Sep 2020 11:28 AM | Updated: 26th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: The 2020 Rugby Capricornia season will culminate in a thrilling afternoon of finals action at Rockhampton's Victoria Park on Saturday.

Three deciders will be played - reserve grade men at 3.30pm, women's 7s at 5.30pm and A-grade men at 6pm - and they will all be livestreamed on this website.

Colts and Biloela will do battle in reserve grade, while Brothers will clash with Gladstone in A-grade.

The women's 7s finalists will be decided on the day. The five teams - Brothers, Gladstone, Colts, Biloela and Cap Coast - will play a series of games from 12.50pm, with the top two then advancing to the final.

 

