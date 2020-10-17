REPLAY ACTION: AFL Invitational Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach

A big day of high school aussie rules battles will be played out on the Sunshine Coast as the SEQ Invitational grand finals get under way.

Junior and senior male and female outfits will face off at Maroochydore Multisports Complex from 8.15am across four livestreamed games on Saturday.

Palm Beach Currumbin have proven the heavyweights of the competition to be featuring in every grand final on Saturday.

Palm Beach Currumbin v Helensvales State High School (junior boys grand final)

In a dominant display, Palm Beach Currumbin has kept Helensvale High scoreless to win the junior male SEQ Invitational grand final.

They powered to a strong 55-0 lead at half-time and continued their ruthlessness to win 17-11 (113) to 0-0.

Coach Jason Jeffrey lauded his charges efforts in what has been a big year for the sport.

"It feels wonderful, we've trained a lot for an opportunity like this not knowing if it was going to happen," he said.

"So, three or four sessions a week since late January with not a lot of games, it's almost like our test or assessment today and we came through."

Palm Beach Grade 9 student Harry Marsham was awarded best on ground.

"I watch harry play a lot of football and coach at the club he comes from as well so he's had an exceptional club year and also very good school year as well," coach Jeffrey said.

"His best game for us last year was in the grand final and he's followed that up again this year."

Palm beach Currumbin boys grand final Best on Ground Harry Marsham. Picture: Jason O’bRIEN AFLQ



Palm Beach Currumbin v Varsity State College (junior girls grand final)

A resilient Palm Beach Currumbin earned a come-from-behind victory over Varsity State College in the junior girls SEQ Invitational grand final.

Palm Beach were down two goals at the break, but powered ahead in the second quarters of play to triumph 5-4 (34) to 3-5 (23).

"I couldn't be more proud of them, to be two and half goals down at half time and run over the top of a really good and really well coached side is great," coach Matt Ashenden said.

"They're a really brave, talented group of girls."

Palm beach Currumbin won the junior girls SEQ Invitational grand final. Pic: PIC Jason O’bRIEN AFLQ

Best on ground was awarded to Palm Beach star Alannah Welsh.

Palm beach Currumbin player Alannah Welsh won best on ground in the SEQ Invitational grand final. Pic: PIC Jason O’bRIEN AFLQ

"She's a once in a generation talent and she's a special footballer," coach Ashenden said.

"She is only going to get better and she's learning all the time .

"She works incredibly hard and she was here at 6.30 this morning practicing, so she eats, sleeps and breathes footy ,she is a great kid."

Palm Beach Currumbin v Helensvale High (senior boys grand final)

Palm Beach Currumbin coach Neil Mackay has praised what was a spirited comeback from his charges to steal victory in the senior male SEQ Invitational grand final.

Palm Beach started strong to kick the opening three goals but then suffered as longtime rival Helensvale made a charge to kick the next five goals.

Down two goals heading into the final quarter, Palm Beach never gave up and kicked three goals, one in the dying stages, to win 6-4 (40) to 5-5 (35).

"Two years in a row its bene close on that siren," coach Mackay said.

"We were hoping we could come home and show some spirit and we kicked three in the last quarter and got over the line.

"I think the last 12 grand finals has been Helensvale and PBC so there's a big tradition and long rivalry.

"It goes deep."

Palm beach Currumbin senior males won the SEQ Invitational grand final over Helensvale. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

Palm Beach talent Will Bella was adjudged best on ground.

"He played in the ruck the whole game and dominated for us and took some great defensive marks," coach Mackay said.

Palm beach Currumbin Will Bella was awarded best on ground during the senior males SEQ Invitational grand final against Helensvale. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin

Palm Beach Currumbin made it four from four grand final victories with their senior girls dominating their way to SEQ Invitational silverware over Mountain Creek.

Palm Beach Currumbin toppled the home Coast side 12-7 (79) to 0-3 (3).

Coach Jarrod Wells said he was proud to see his outfit power to glory after suffering a tough loss in the decider last year.

"It's great and amazing," he said.

"These girls have put in a stack of work to get to this point, so it's really rewarding for them.

"Last year we had the heartbreak of pretty much leading the grand final the whole way and losing in the last 60 seconds (against Miami).

"So, to go away and work at it and come away with a win has been really rewarding for them and I'm super proud of them."

Palm beach Currumbin senior girls toppled Mountain Creek to win the SEQ Invitational grand final. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

Palm Beach Currumbin's Faith Alchin was adjudged best on ground.

Palm beach Currumbin's Faith Alchin won best on ground in the grand final against Mountain Creek. Picture: Tom Threadingham Tom Threadingham

"Faith's a girl who came into our program and was disengaged with school at the time so we used AFL as the hook to engage her back with school," coach Wells said.

"She had a lot of mental health issues on the way through and she fought really hard to get herself healthy and play footy at really high level.

"It's a really good story and one of the better stories I've seen going around in footy so I'm really proud of her and she should be really proud of herself."

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

SEQ Invitational

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr male grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Helensvale SHS (Field 1)

8.15am: SEQ Inv: Jnr female grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Varsity State College (Field 3 - Not livestreamed)

9.30am: SEQ Inv: Snr male grand final: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin ( Field 1)

11am: SEQ Inv: Senior female grand final - Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (Field 1)