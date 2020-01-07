WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out

WATCH: Frog vs snake in unlikely battle

A BOWEN woman caught a frog quite literally biting off more than it could chew as it attempted to devour a small python.

Alison Williams had just returned home at about 8.30pm last night and saw what she thought was just a frog in the driveway.

However, when her dog started acting strangely, she took a closer look and saw the frog trying to eat what she identified as a small spotted python.

Snake and frog battle it out: Alison Williams caught a frog attempting to eat a small python at her property in Bowen on Monday night.

"My husband didn't believe me," she said.

"In the end the snake won.

"The frog must have got exhausted because the snake was wriggling around, and the frog looked like he was buggered so he gave up."

Mrs Williams said last week the unlikely battle was reversed when she snapped a keelback snake eating a frog on New Year's Day.

"I thought 'it's the other way around tonight!'" she said.

Alison Williams saw the roles reversed last week when a snake devoured a frog on her property.

The stand-off only lasted about five minutes, and although Mrs Williams hadn't seen anything like it before she believes the rain has brought with it more snakes.