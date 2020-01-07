WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out
A BOWEN woman caught a frog quite literally biting off more than it could chew as it attempted to devour a small python.
Alison Williams had just returned home at about 8.30pm last night and saw what she thought was just a frog in the driveway.
However, when her dog started acting strangely, she took a closer look and saw the frog trying to eat what she identified as a small spotted python.
"My husband didn't believe me," she said.
"In the end the snake won.
"The frog must have got exhausted because the snake was wriggling around, and the frog looked like he was buggered so he gave up."
Mrs Williams said last week the unlikely battle was reversed when she snapped a keelback snake eating a frog on New Year's Day.
"I thought 'it's the other way around tonight!'" she said.
The stand-off only lasted about five minutes, and although Mrs Williams hadn't seen anything like it before she believes the rain has brought with it more snakes.