Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Frog vs snake in unlikely battle
News

WATCH: Snake and frog battle it out

Laura Thomas
7th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOWEN woman caught a frog quite literally biting off more than it could chew as it attempted to devour a small python.

Alison Williams had just returned home at about 8.30pm last night and saw what she thought was just a frog in the driveway.

However, when her dog started acting strangely, she took a closer look and saw the frog trying to eat what she identified as a small spotted python.

"My husband didn't believe me," she said.

"In the end the snake won.

"The frog must have got exhausted because the snake was wriggling around, and the frog looked like he was buggered so he gave up."

Mrs Williams said last week the unlikely battle was reversed when she snapped a keelback snake eating a frog on New Year's Day.

"I thought 'it's the other way around tonight!'" she said.

Alison Williams saw the roles reversed last week when a snake devoured a frog on her property.
Alison Williams saw the roles reversed last week when a snake devoured a frog on her property.

The stand-off only lasted about five minutes, and although Mrs Williams hadn't seen anything like it before she believes the rain has brought with it more snakes.

animal encounter bowen frogs snakes wildlife
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police hunt for weekend thieves

        premium_icon Police hunt for weekend thieves

        News Residents are being asked to look out for stolen items after 19 storage sheds, in Carlo Drive, Cannonvale, were broken into over the weekend.

        • 7th Jan 2020 11:43 AM
        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

        premium_icon Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

        News A Conway Beach woman has fronted court for two firearm charges.

        THIRTY YEARS OF HELPING: Blank walls now a colourful haven

        premium_icon THIRTY YEARS OF HELPING: Blank walls now a colourful haven

        News A Bowen identity has continued his commitment of improving the quality of life to...