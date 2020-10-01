WATCH: Starstruck students meet rugby icon in Gumlu

EVEN the holidays didn’t stop Gumlu State School students from coming to school to meet sporting great Johnathan Thurston on Wednesday.

Mr Thurston visited Gumlu State School to launch a series of booklets to celebrate family connection and help young people build confidence, courage and self belief.

The booklets are part of a wider leadership program launched by Mr Thurston called the Johnathan Thurston Academy, which provides community programs aimed at employment, education and wellbeing.

Gumlu State School principal Thomas Harrington, school leaders Emily Chapman (8) and Thomas Linton (11) and Johnathan Thurston. Picture: Laura Thomas

Students had the chance to ask Mr Thurston questions while he demonstrated how to perfect a penalty kick.

He also challenged students to a different ball game and reigned supreme in a handball competition.

Gumlu State School principal Thomas Harrington thanked Mr Thurston for visiting, saying he was a strong role model for both students and members of the community.