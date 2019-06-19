Menu
Watch the final round of the Langer Cup live.
Sport

Watch the deciding round of the Langer Cup

by Kyle Pollard
19th Jun 2019 2:46 PM
The final round of the Langer Cup is upon us and tonight's action will decide who takes home the trophy.

Can Ipswich State High School take home their first title or will one of the power schools run over the top, with Palm Beach-Currumbin taking on Keebra Park?

Check out today's live schedule below and return to this story when the games start for the live links to the streams.

LANGER CUP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 19

3.30pm: St Mary's v Wavell SHS @ St Mary's College

5.30pm: Palm Beach-Currumbin v Keebra Park @ Pizzey Park

5.30pm: Ipswich SHS v Marsden SHS @ Norths Ipswich

