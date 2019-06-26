Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Target Chinchilla break-in
Crime

WATCH: Thieves ransack store, steal electronics

26th Jun 2019 4:26 PM

INVESTIGATORS have released CCTV footage of thieves brazenly destroying a glass shop front and ransacking a store as part of an appeal for information into yesterday's break-in.

At 12.30am yesterday a group of five people forced their way into Target in Middle St, Chinchilla, removing entertainment and electrical items before leaving the store the way they came in. 

There was significant damage caused to the store and police are appealing for public assistance. 

Anyone with information in relation to the identity of those involved is asked to contact police. 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901222255

chinchilla detectives editors picks qps toowoomba business toowoomba crime toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

    premium_icon BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

    Council News We've crunched the numbers to find out exactly what has been going on behind the fences.

    Next step in Jay Brogden murder cold case

    premium_icon Next step in Jay Brogden murder cold case

    Crime Jay Brogden, 21, went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

    Showgirls wow in local burlesque show

    Showgirls wow in local burlesque show

    News Burlesque showgirls strut their stuff.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards