Goodna break and enter
WATCH: Three masked thieves break into business

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Oct 2020 10:20 AM
DETECTIVES have released CCTV footage of the break and enter of an Ipswich business last month as they appeal to the public for information.

Investigations suggest that just after 2am on September 8, three unknown people forced their way into a Smiths Rd, Goodna shop.

A large quantity of cigarettes were then stolen.

Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.
One of the thieves can be seen removing a balaclava before all three fled in a dark coloured VW Golf onto Smith Rd before turning on to Albert St.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard of seen anything in the vicinity of Smiths Rd to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by Crime Stoppers here.

